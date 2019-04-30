Scientific method in small-scale tea cultivation stressed

RANGPUR, Apr 30, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a training workshop have suggested agriculture officials to reach scientific methods for tea cultivation to small-scale farmers for making cultivation of the cash crop more profitable.

“The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) officials can reach services to tea growers at their doorsteps to expand tea farming in the northern region,” said Senior Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) and its Project Director of Northern Bangladesh Project Agriculturist Dr. Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun.

Dr. Mamun said this while presiding over the workshop on ‘Tea cultivation management adopting scientific method’ for agriculture officers and sub-assistant agriculture officers (SAAOs) of DAE at BTB office in Panchagarh on Monday, said a press release today.

He also presented keynote paper in the workshop participated by 16 upazila level agriculture officers and 45 SAAOs from all five upazilas in Panchagarh district.

The BTB organised the event aiming at expanding small-scale tea

cultivation under its ‘Expansion of Small Holding Tea Cultivation in Northern

Bangladesh Project’ to reach tea related services to farmers’ doorsteps.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Panchagarh Md. Abdul Mannan

attended the workshop as the chief guest.

Deputy Director of DAE for Panchagarh Agriculturist Md. Abu Hanif took

part in the workshop as the main discussant.

Dr Mamun discussed history and prospect of farming different tea varieties,

management of nursery, soil and fertilisers, scientific methods and

technologies of tea cultivation, choosing leaves for plucking, pruning and

tipping, management of tea insects, diseases and weeds and practical

knowledge on tea cultivation in the workshop.

Agriculturist Hanif termed the land on the Kartoa Valley ecological zone

comprising of five sub-Himalayan northern districts of Panchagarh,

Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat is highly fertile and

climatic condition favourable for tea cultivation.

He suggested farmers for expanding small-scale basis cultivation of tea on

the plain land in these five districts on the Kartoa Valley to earn higher

profits than other crops for faster economic advancement of the sub-Himalayan

region.

The chief guest urged participating filed level agriculture officials to

reach their acquired knowledge from the workshop to tea farmers at their

doorsteps of to further expand tea cultivation in Panchagarh district.

“Expanded tea cultivation on the small-scale basis on plain lands on the

Kartoa Valley ecological zone would unveil a new horizon of economic prospect

in the northern regional of Bangladesh,” he hoped.