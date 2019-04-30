Sri Lanka says 42 foreigners among Easter victims

COLOMBO, April 30, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Sri Lankan authorities have identified

42 foreign nationals among the 253 people killed in the string of Easter

suicide bombings, officials said Tuesday.

Another 12 foreigners remain unaccounted for and could be among still

unidentified bodies at Colombo’s police morgue, foreign ministry officials

said.

Five wounded foreigners were still in hospital after the April 21 blasts at

churches and hotels claimed by the Islamic State group.

A ministry statement said the highest number of victims were from India

(11) followed by Britain (six), China (four) and Denmark (three).

Saudi Arabia, Spain and Turkey lost two nationals each. Bangladesh, Japan,

the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, United States, all lost one national.

There were six other people with more than one nationality.

Previously authorities had said that 40 foreign nationals were killed and

had not given a breakdown on their nationalities.

“Human remains of 25 foreign nationals have been repatriated by Monday

evening,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Additionally, 12 foreign nationals are unaccounted for at present, and

could be among the unidentified victims at the Colombo Judicial Medical

Officer’s mortuary.”

Identification of those killed at the luxury hotels was difficult because

many of the bodies were badly mutilated, health authorities have said.

The government has declared a state of emergency after the devastating

blasts and banned two jihadists groups accused of responsibility for the

bombings.

Many tourists have left the country after the attacks and there has been a

sharp decline in the number of foreigners visiting the island after several

countries warned against travel to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s finance ministry expects a 30-percent decline in tourist

arrivals this year leading to a loss in revenues of about $1.5 billion.