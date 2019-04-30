RCC sets instance in providing healthcare services: Mayor

RAJSHAHI, April 30, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set

an instance in the field of providing primary healthcare services to the city

dwellers and the poor and slum dwellers in particular.

In recognition to the continuous achievement, the city corporation has

clinched the first position in expanded programme for immunization (EPI)

nationally for the eighth consecutive time this year.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while inaugurating the

EPI E-registration programme at the city bhaban conference hall here

yesterday afternoon to mark the World Immunization Week- 2019 observed from

April 24 to 30.

He added that the city corporation was committed to protect children

from polio, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough and other infectious

diseases.

Liton also asked field level health workers and others concerned to

render their services with utmost sincerity and honesty to make the

registration programme a success so that all children could be protected from

the diseases. ‘We will be pioneer in immunisation programme in the country,’

the mayor asserted.

Country Representative of World Health Organization Dr Bardhan Jong Rana

and its team leader Dr Razendra Bohara, UNICEF Planning and Monitoring

Officer Soniya Afrin and EPI Deputy Project Manager Dr Rejaur Rahman joined

the programme as guests of honour.

Chaired by RCC Ward Councilor Nuruzzaman Tuku, the meeting was

addressed, among others, by RCC Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam and

its Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anzuman Ara Begum and Deputy Director of

Department of Health Services Dr Habib Ahsan Talukder.

The meeting was told the City Corporation has launched the electronic

immunisation registration programme for the first time among other city

corporations in the country.

The online registration will help the city corporation to bring hundred

per cent of babies aged between 0 to 15 months and in some cases aged between

0 to 23 months under the requisite vaccination.