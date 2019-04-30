‘Innovative idea can infuse dynamism into banking services’

RAJSHAHI, April 30, 2019 (BSS)- Senior bankers at a discussion here
observed that innovative idea can bring dynamism into banking services.
They viewed that skill development of all the bankers concerned on
innovative ideas and proper application of those is very important for
providing their services to consumers so that they could receive the services
in a hassle-free atmosphere.
They were addressing the closing session of a daylong training workshop
titled “Vision-2021: Innovation in Civic Services” held at Training Institute
of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) in the city on Monday.
All the 18 zonal managers and their branch managers took part in the
workshop.
RAKUB and Cabinet Division jointly organized the workshop in association
with Access to Information (A2I) Project of the Prime Minister’s Office
(PMO).
RAKUB Managing Director Kazi Alamgir addressed the session as chief guest
with Principal of the training institute Towhida Khatun in the chair.
General Manager (Administration) and Innovation Officer Nurul Islam and
General Manager (Rangpur division) Ataur Rahman Prodhan also spoke.
Chief guest Kazi Alamgir said the present government has adopted
multifarious programmes for reaching the e-services to the grassroots people.
He said all the bankers should discharge their duties with utmost
sincerity and honesty. They should also be familiarized with the e-services
and digitization process.
He added that the ongoing digitization process has created scope of
employment and income generation in various ways including outsourcing,
selling products through e-shop and offering different services.