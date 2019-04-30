‘Innovative idea can infuse dynamism into banking services’

RAJSHAHI, April 30, 2019 (BSS)- Senior bankers at a discussion here

observed that innovative idea can bring dynamism into banking services.

They viewed that skill development of all the bankers concerned on

innovative ideas and proper application of those is very important for

providing their services to consumers so that they could receive the services

in a hassle-free atmosphere.

They were addressing the closing session of a daylong training workshop

titled “Vision-2021: Innovation in Civic Services” held at Training Institute

of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) in the city on Monday.

All the 18 zonal managers and their branch managers took part in the

workshop.

RAKUB and Cabinet Division jointly organized the workshop in association

with Access to Information (A2I) Project of the Prime Minister’s Office

(PMO).

RAKUB Managing Director Kazi Alamgir addressed the session as chief guest

with Principal of the training institute Towhida Khatun in the chair.

General Manager (Administration) and Innovation Officer Nurul Islam and

General Manager (Rangpur division) Ataur Rahman Prodhan also spoke.

Chief guest Kazi Alamgir said the present government has adopted

multifarious programmes for reaching the e-services to the grassroots people.

He said all the bankers should discharge their duties with utmost

sincerity and honesty. They should also be familiarized with the e-services

and digitization process.

He added that the ongoing digitization process has created scope of

employment and income generation in various ways including outsourcing,

selling products through e-shop and offering different services.