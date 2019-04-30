Ex-diplomat says US signed to pay N.Korea for prisoner, should honor deal

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A former diplomat confirmed Monday

that the United States agreed to pay $2 million to North Korea to release an

American student who had fallen into a coma after alleged torture — and said

Washington should honor the commitment.

Joseph Yun, a veteran US diplomat who had flown to Pyongyang in 2017 to

bring back 22-year-old Otto Warmbier, said that North Korea presented him

with a $2 million bill for his medical expenses.

He said he called up then secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who he believed

then sought a green light directly from President Donald Trump.

Tillerson “got back to me very quickly thereafter to say, yes, go ahead and

sign,” Yun, who has since left government, told CNN.

The Washington Post first reported the payment demand, after which Trump,

describing himself as “the greatest hostage negotiator” in US history,

tweeted that nothing was paid to North Korea.

But Yun said that Trump’s decision means that the United States should pay.

“If you’ve signed, if you promised another government from the US

government that you’ll make the payment, my view certainly is that we should

go ahead and meet our commitment,” he said, adding that it was a separate

issue whether to sign in the first place.

– US says won’t pay for hostages –

The United States has been adamant that it will not pay for hostages or

prisoners, saying it does not want to create incentives to snatch Americans.

“At no time in this administration have we paid for any hostage to be

released, and we have no intention of doing so,” Secretary of State Mike

Pompeo said at a forum organized by The Hill newspaper.

Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, was imprisoned after being

accused of taking down a propaganda poster in his hotel during a trip to

North Korea.

Doctors said he suffered severe brain damage while in North Korean

detention, fell into a coma and died days after arriving back in the United

States.

In December, a US judge found that North Korea tortured Warmbier and

awarded his family $501 million from North Korea — another sum that is

unlikely to ever be paid willingly.

John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, separately confirmed in an

interview with “Fox News Sunday” that North Korea had asked for money to

release Warmbier, while noting that he was not in the administration at the

time.

Asked if the United States paid, Bolton said: “Absolutely not, and I think

that’s the key point.”

Since Warmbier’s death, Trump has moved to make peace with North Korea and

has described himself as fond of its authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump set off a firestorm after a summit with Kim in February when he said

he took the North Korean leader “at his word” that he knew nothing about

Warmbier’s death.

North Korea has denied mistreatment of Warmbier and said that he contracted

botulism.