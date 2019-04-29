JS body for keeping market stable in Ramadan

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – The parliamentary standing committee on ministry of commerce today made a strong recommendation for keeping the commodity prices stable during the holy month of Ramadan.

The committee made the recommendation at its second meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its chairman Tofail Ahmed in the chair, said an official release.

Members of the committee: commerce minister Tipu Munshi, Yusuf Abdullah Harun, Mohammad Hasan Imam Khan, Selim Altaf George and Sultana Nadira were present at the meeting.

In the meeting, the committee placed strong recommendations to monitor the markets and take preventive measures to keep the prices of daily essentials stable during the month of Ramadan.

The committee also made a recommendation to develop proper plans and take necessary steps to make the next Dhaka International trade fair (DITF) more enjoyable to the visitors.

Commerce ministry secretary and other respective officials of the ministry and Jatiya Sangsad were present at the meeting.