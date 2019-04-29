Rape accused killed in Ctg gunfight

CHATTOGRAM, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – A rape accused was killed in a

‘gunfight’ with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Amirabad Sadar area of

Lohagara upazila here early today.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 27, son of Abdus Sobhan,

owner of Srijonshill Coaching center at the said area.

He was the sole accused – in a case filed with Lohagara police station-for

raping a ninth-grader on April 12.

Mashkur Rahman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of RAB-7 said a

team of the elite force conducted a drive, at East Muhuri Para area of North

Amirabad at 4.30 am, to arrest Saiful.

Sensing the presence of the RAB men, Saiful’s associates opened fire on

them. In defense, the RAB members fired back triggering a gunfight. As the

standoff eased, a body was found on the scene and it was later identified,

the Rab official said.

Two arms and 24 round of bullet were recovered from the spot.

Earlier, on April 15 the victim’s mother filed the rape case with Lohagara

thana.

As per the case statement, Saiful raped the girl at her residence on April

12, tying her hands and legs when she was alone at home.