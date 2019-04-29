Shakespeare’s sequel staged at ULAB

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – A sequel of Shakespeare’s famous play

“Tempest” styled “Caliban” has been staged at University of Liberal Arts

Bangladesh (ULAB) here.

Marking the birth anniversary of William Shakespeare, ULAB’s English and

Humanities department students along with a faculty member performed in the

play, that was staged on April 26 and 27 at its campus in Dhanmondi, a press

release said here today.

Internationally acclaimed Indian play writer Rani Drew directed the play

which started from where the Tempest ends.

Rani Drew, who is a visiting teacher of ULAB, has previously taught in

different universities in Singapore, China and Hungary.

ULAB’s Arts and Humanities Dean Professor Kaiser Haq gave the welcome

address before the first play while Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB)

Professors Niaz Zaman and Razia Sultana Khan were present, among others.