22nd University Day of BSMMU tomorrow

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – The country’s leading institution of medical education and research Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) will celebrate its founding anniversary and 22nd University Day here tomorrow in a befitting manner.

The university has chalked out elaborate programmes including hoisting of national and university flags in the morning, placing of wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, releasing of balloons and pigeons and bringing out a colorful procession and holding discussion and cultural programmes.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages ahead of the day expressing their hope that the country’s leading medical university BSMMU will play more significant role to flourish education and research in medical science to contribute to further development of health sector.

They greeted all teachers, physicians, nurses, officials and employees marking the day.

The President, in his message, said since the inception of BSMMU, it has been playing a unique role in the field of higher research on medical science and providing healthcare.

Abdul Hamid said because of its vast contribution to education, research and treatment, the fame of the university drew the attention in the international arena surpassing the national boundary.

He called upon the physicians to play more sincere and responsible role to build Bangladesh a happy and prosperous country to materialize the dream of Bangabandhu.

The Prime Minister, in her message, said the greatest Bangalee of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had put much emphasis on health sector to reform the war-torn newly independent Bangladesh.

Premier Hasina said the incumbent government has appointed Vice Chancellor for the establishment of three medical universities in Rajshahi, Chattogram and Sylhet in order to expand world-class healthcare and necessary research activities.

“We have approved the 1000-bed project titled ‘Establishment of Multi-disciplinary Super-specialized Hospital.” she said.

The present government has formulated a people-oriented health policy and is implementing this policy, she said, adding that Hospital beds, number of general hospitals and specialized hospitals have been increased in comparison to past years.

She said around 18,000 community clinics and union health centers are engaged in providing health care to the rural population. The present government has established new medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing colleges, nursing institutes, medical assistant training schools and health technology institutes across the country, she added.