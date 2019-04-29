Pro-AL teachers sweep DU dean election

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – Pro-Awami League teachers’ body ‘blue

panel’ swept the dean election at Dhaka University, winning nine posts out of

10 in polls held today.

BNP-Jamaat backed ‘white panel’bagged one seat.

The voting took place at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban from

9:00am to 1:00pm for eight posts.

Prof Dr Md Rahmat Ullah of Law Faculty and Dr ASM Maksud Kamal of

Environmental Science Faculty of ‘blue panel’ were elected uncontested.

Other ‘blue panel’ winners are–Dr Abu Md Delowar Hossain of Arts

Faculty, Dr Tofail Ahmed Chowdhury of Science Faculty, Dr Shibli Rubaiyat-ul

Islam of Business Studies, Dr Sadeka Halim of Social Science Faculty, Dr Md

Imdadul Haque of Biological Science Faculty, Dr SM Abdur Rahman of Pharmacy

Faculty, Prof Nisar Hossain of Fine Arts. BNP-Jamaat panel’s Dr Md

Hasanuzzaman bagged the engineering and technology faculty.

Du Treasurer Prof Kamal Uddin conducted the election.