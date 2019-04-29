Rejuvenated Bangladesh face Mongolia in 2nd semi-final tomorrow

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS)- Rejuvenated Bangladesh U-19 women’s football team face group A runners-up Mongolia in the second semi-final of the Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup Football tournament scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at Banqabandhu National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 6 pm BST.

So far it was a very daunting performance by the girls in red and green in the tournament. Bangladesh are just one step beyond their desired final of the tournament and they just need to carry out the same spirit which they have shown in their last two group matches.

The home side will also get good support from local crowds which will be an extra advantage before the crucial semifinal against Mongolia.

Bangladesh made an auspicious start in the tournament as they blanked UAE by 2-0 goals in their group opening match and defeated Kyrgyzstan by 2-1 goals in their group second match to emerge group top

On the other hand, Mongolia beat Tajikistan by 3-0 goals in their group A opening match but suffered a 0-5 goals defeat in their second group match against Laos to finish group runners-up.

Ahead of the semifinal clash against Mongolia, Bangladesh team’s head coach Golam Rabbani Choton earlier admitted that finishing was a worry for his side and it need to sort it out soon.

He said their finishing against Kyrgyzstan was much improved compared to the first match so they are giving more emphasis on finishing before the semifinal.

The team’s captain Misrat Jahan Moushumi found content with her team’s overall performance as her girls created many scoring chances in the last two matches.

The Bangladesh skipper said they have played well so far and obviously there has been improvement in the team indicating the example that they could not create many scoring chances previously, but now they do which is a good thing.

Coach Choton and captain Moushumi urged the fans to wish the team good luck and come to the stadium to inspire the girls with roar.

The six-nation tournament has begun at BNS on April 22 with the participation of Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Tajikistan, UAE and hosts Bangladesh. The final of the tournament is slated on May 4.