Mashrafe ‘surely’ going to play his last World Cup

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS)—Ending all speculation, Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza came up with statement that the 2019 World Cup is going to be ‘surely’ his last participation in the cricket’s biggest carnival.

But the captain, who played the key in helping the team reach its zenith as far as the ODI cricket is concerned, said he was unwilling to let the ‘last World Cup matter’ put any extra pressure on him.

Mashrafe who was elected to parliament in last year’s national elections from the Bangladesh’s ruling party Awami League is also expected to bid adieu to cricket.

Though he didn’t make it clear whether he would walk in to the sunset, he said there is no doubt that it is going to be his last World Cup.

“It is not a matter of probably; for sure this is my last World Cup,” Mashrafe said in a jam-packed press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today as he was addressing the media looking ahead to the Tour of Ireland 2019 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 201.

“But surely it is not going be my last interaction with you (media)” he quipped.

It was however the last official press conference of Mashrafe with the local media before the World Cup.

“But I will not put on any extra on me because of it is going to be my last World Cup. It’s also not that I will take any extra preparations. It’s just another big tournament for us as want to play well to make it memorable,” said the Member of Parliament from Narail.

“I will try to perform as a player and as a captain. Nothing is impossible, but it will be very important for us to handle the ups and downs.”

His career never has scaled peak because of the plethora of injury, which forced him not to earn superior statistical milestone like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal but Mashrafe Bin Mortaza remains by far the most worshiped cricketer in the country

He has had seven knee operations and only became a regular face in the national lineup since 2014 – when he started his second stint of captaincy. The period since 2014 has been Bangladesh’s most successful, with the Tigers making a maiden World Cup quarterfinal in 2015, a maiden Champions Trophy semifinal in 2017, as well as home ODI series wins over India, South Africa, Pakistan and West Indies.

“No doubt this World Cup is going to be tougher for us because of the format. But I still believe we are capable to do something extraordinary. Just we need to start the tournament on a good note. We need to take it match by match rather thinking far away. Hopefully we’ll overcome all the adversities once again,” Mashrafe said.