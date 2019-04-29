Cabinet fixes Ramadan office time from 9am to 3.30pm

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – The Cabinet today fixed the office time

during Ramadan from 9.00 am to 3.30 pm for all offices of government, semi-

government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies.

The decision was taken in the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Prime

Minister’s Office at Tejgaon in the capital with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

in the chair.

As per the decision, all offices will have a 15-minute break for Johr

prayers from 1.15 pm to 1.30 pm.

Senior Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) of the Cabinet Division Dr Md

Shamsul Arefin briefed reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat here after the

meeting.

He said banks, companies, insurance companies, financial institutions,

post, railway, hospitals, state-run mills factories and other emergency

service providing organisations will fix their own office time.