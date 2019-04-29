National Youth Handball final to be held tomorrow

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bandarban District Sports Association (DSA) will take on Kushtia DSA in final of the 4th National Youth (men’s) handball competition scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium.

The match kicks off at 3.35 pm.

Deputy Inspector General of Police and Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation’s general secretary Habibur Rahman is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes among the winners.

Renowned sports organizer Begum Farida Anwar will present as the special guest.

Earlier, on way to the final, Bandarban DSA beat Panchagarh DSA by 37-14 goals in the first semifinal while Kushtia DSA defeated Chapainawabganj DSA by 22-21 goals in the hard fought second semis.