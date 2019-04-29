2 killed in Mohammadpur militant den during RAB raid

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – Two suspected militants have been confirmed
killed inside a presumed militant den in city’s Mohammadpur area amid blasts
and gunfire exchange as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was conducting a drive
there today.
“Two suspected male militants blew themselves up by setting off explosions
during RAB crackdown in militant hideout in Bosila Metro Housing Project area
of Mohammadpur,” RAB’S Legal and Media Wing Director Mufti Mahmud Khan told
BSS this afternoon.
Director General of RAB Benazir Ahmed visited the scene, he added.
Earlier, a team of RAB-2 cordoned off the tin-shed building from 3:30 am
last night responding to a secret information about the presence of suspected
militants there, he continued.
RAB detained two caretakers of the housing for interrogation.