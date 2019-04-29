2 killed in Mohammadpur militant den during RAB raid

DHAKA, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – Two suspected militants have been confirmed

killed inside a presumed militant den in city’s Mohammadpur area amid blasts

and gunfire exchange as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was conducting a drive

there today.

“Two suspected male militants blew themselves up by setting off explosions

during RAB crackdown in militant hideout in Bosila Metro Housing Project area

of Mohammadpur,” RAB’S Legal and Media Wing Director Mufti Mahmud Khan told

BSS this afternoon.

Director General of RAB Benazir Ahmed visited the scene, he added.

Earlier, a team of RAB-2 cordoned off the tin-shed building from 3:30 am

last night responding to a secret information about the presence of suspected

militants there, he continued.

RAB detained two caretakers of the housing for interrogation.