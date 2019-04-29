US firms trim growth forecasts amid tariffs, worker shortage: survey

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – As they continue to feel the impact

of US trade wars and struggle to find workers, American companies have rolled

back their growth estimates for this year, according to a survey released

Monday.

The US economy will continue to grow but “barely half” of the business

economists surveyed now forecast GDP to expand by more than two percent this

year, “compared to 67% of respondents in the January survey,” according to

the semi-annual survey by the National Association for Business Economics.

Most of the rest expect the economy to grow by 2 percent or less, the

survey showed. The government on Friday reported that the US economy expanded

3.2 percent in the first three months of the year but many economists say

that pace cannot be sustained.

At the same time companies in the NABE survey continue to try to adjust to

the impact of retaliatory tariffs on American goods and to US tariffs on

imports that have raised costs.

“A year after the US first imposed new tariffs on its trading partners in

2018, the recent tariffs have negatively affected more than one-fourth of

respondents’ firms,” NABE President Kevin Swift said in a statement.

But three-quarters of goods-producing firms reported a negative impact,

with 67 percent of manufacturers indicating they had faced higher materials

costs and half have raised prices of their products, the survey showed.

In addition, 42 percent reported negative sales and a third said they had

delayed planned investments.

With the US unemployment rate at historic lows, labor shortages continue

to dog the companies surveyed, prompting nearly half to raise wages or take

other steps to adjust.

Nearly 80 percent of firms said they were having difficulty finding high-

skilled workers, while half face shortages of mid-skill workers.

In the manufacturing sector, 60 percent of firms have raised wages while

half have lowered requirements for new hires.