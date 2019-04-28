Prices of daily essentials to remain stable during Ramadan: Khokhon

DHAKA, April 28, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon Mayor today said the prices of daily essential items will remain stable during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

“The people across the country would not face any price hike of the daily essential commodities during the forthcoming Ramadan as there are buffer stocks of those in the country,” he said.

He stated this after a meeting at Nagar Bhaban in the city with concerned traders.

The kitchen markets of DSCC will be brought under monitoring system during the Ramadan, he said, adding that DSCC will conduct mobile courts against the businessmen who will try to increase the prices of essentials.

Meghna Group chairman Mostafa Kamal, Bangladesh Sugar Merchants Association vice president Abul Hashem and Bangladesh Edible Oil Wholesale Merchants’ Association president Mohammad Golam Mawla were present in the meeting.