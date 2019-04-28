Measures taken to deliver luggage quickest possible time: CAAB

DHAKA, April 28, 2019 (BSS) – Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman Air Vice Marshal M Naim Hassan today said they are taking measures so that passengers get their luggage at the quickest possible time.

“It takes more time to get the luggage when two to three aircraft land at the airport in a close gap but we are trying to improve the quality of services,” he told a mass hearing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The CAAB organized the mass hearing at the terminal-1 of HSIA on how to improve quality of passenger services at the country’s main airport.

During the hearing, several passengers expressed their grievances and dissatisfaction over the services at the airport especially delay in getting luggage, behaviour of immigration police and staff of the Probasi Kalyan Desk.

The CAAB chairman and other concerned officials noted the complains and tried to fix those instantly during the hearing.

Naim asked officials of the Probasi Kalyan Desk to become more vigilant and remain active to provide services to the passengers specially the migrant workers.

He said the third gate at the domestic terminal will be launched soon while process is going on to open another gate at the international terminal to reduce long queue of the passengers to enter the terminals.

Immigration police ASP Ashrafuzzaman said that he would direct his officials to become more helpful and cordial to the passengers. “Actions will be taken if any immigration police behave badly with passengers,” he added.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines station manager Mollah Atiar Rahman said as the ground handlers, Biman is taking measures so that passengers get their all luggage within maximum one hour after the landing of the aircraft.