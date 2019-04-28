Tomorrow’s HSC exam of three subjects in two boards rescheduled

DHAK, April 28, 2019 (BSS) – Examination of three subjects of the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) has been rescheduled as rapping of some question papers of the subjects were opened mistakenly.

“The exam, which had been scheduled for April 29, Monday, will now be held in the two boards at 2pm on May 7,” inter-board coordination sub-committee chief Professor Muhammad Ziaul Haque told reporters.

He said the examinations of finance, banking and insurance second paper in Dhaka and Jashore boards will be held on May 7 following the incident of opening rapping of question papers in two centres in Faridpur and Khulna.

The finance, banking and insurance second paper exams in other boards will be held as per the schedule at 10 am on Monday, he said adding that Monday’s examination of other papers in all boards will also be held as per the pre-scheduled.

An envelope containing multiple choice question papers of Finance, Banking and Insurance second paper was mistakenly opened at Alfadanga Government College centre in Faridpur on Sunday.

The same thing happened at Kapilmuni College centre in Khulna’s Paikgacha, said inter-board coordination sub-committee chief Professor Muhammad Ziaul Haque.