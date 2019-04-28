VOA to cover yearlong programmes on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

DHAKA, April 28, 2019 (BSS) – The US based multimedia agency Voice of America (VOA) will run reports on different programmes throughout the ‘Mujib Barhsha’ announced by the Bangladesh government to celebrate the birth centenary of the country’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The decision came from a meeting of VOA Regional Marketing Director Dr Joyce Ngoh and VOA Business Development Affairs Country Representative, South Asia Monoj Roy with Information Secretary Abdul Malek at his secretariat office here.

During the meeting, the information secretary sought cooperation from different global media including BBC, VOA and NHK to cover the report on different programmes marking the birth centenary of the great leader Bangabandhu.

The VOA representatives assured of extending full support to this end.

Information ministry senior information and public relations officers were present on the occasion.