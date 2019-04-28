Canal, river re-excavation underway to prevent floods in Netrakona

NETROKONA, April 28, 2019 (BSS) – The re-excavation of five canals and one river are underway in Netrakona district to protect low-lying areas from floodwater.

“Under the canals and rivers re-excavation project, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) office in Netrokona is implementing these programme at a cost of Taka 14.49 crore to restore normal water flow through digging canals and river for preventing floods,” Executive engineer of BWDB Mohammad

Akteruzzaman told BSS.

Alongside lack of dredging, illegal land grabbing is hampering normal flow of water bodies including canals and rivers in the Netrokona, he said after successful implementation of the project, low-lying areas and vast farming land will be protected from floodwater.

The BWDB sources here said the five canals are Kasim Khal at Netrakona Sadar upazila, Durendor Khal in Modan upazila, Khuk Khali Khal in Purbadhala upazila, Shapmara Khal in Mohanganj upazila, Beltoli khal in Durgapur upazila and the river Mohadeo in Kalmakanda upazila under the district.

The government allocated for re-excavation of five kilometers of the Kasim Khal, five kilometers of the Durendor Khal, five kilometers of the Khuk Khali Khal, ten kilometers of the Shapmara Khal, 3.5 kilometer area of the Beltoli Khal and eight kilometers of the river Mahadeo.

“After completion of the re-excavation works, the amount of surface water would increase in the natural open water bodies and the surface water could be used for irrigation purpose side by side with increasing fish resources”, he said.

When normal flow of water in these canals and the river is regained, groundwater dependency for irrigation purpose will decrease in the Netrokona district, Akteruzzaman said adding, local people are expecting that different species of fish will be available in the canals and river.