Programmes to observe Dr Wazed’s death anniversary

RANGPUR, April 28, 2019 (BSS) – Dr Wazed Smriti Sangsad (DWSS) has taken daylong programmes to observe the 10th death anniversary of renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s husband Dr M A Wazed Miah on May 9 next.

The organisation finalised the programmes at a meeting held at its temporary office in Press Club Bhaban on Saturday night with its Vice-president Advocate Deepak Kumar Saha in the chair.

General Secretary of DWSS and senior journalist Saiful Islam Jahangir moderated the meeting participated by the organisation executive committee members.

Joint Secretary Advocate Feroz Kabir Chowdhury Gunjan, Law Affairs Secretary Advocate Sajjad-ur-Zaman Sanju, Women Affairs Secretary Tahmina Shirin Nipa, Literary Secretary Basher Ibne Jahur, Assistant Literary Secretary Hasan Ali, Publicity Secretary Mahfuzul Islam Prince, Assistant Publicity Secretary Masud Raihan Lam and Office Secretary Shafiul Islam addressed.

Executive Committee Members Belal Hossain, Abu Md. Mohsin Mian, Dulal Bhowmick, Amitabh Chatterjee, Mossarraf Hossain Moni, Emad Uddin, Selina Sultana, Matiar Rahman, Abdullah Al Mamun and Ali Jahur Mantu attended the meeting.

Talking to BSS today, Saiful Islam Jahangir said necessary preparations would be completed timely to observe the tenth death anniversary of Dr Wazed on May 9 next.

The programmes include offering Fateha and placing of wreath at the grave of Dr Wazed in his paternal village Laldighee Fatehpur under Pirganj upazila at 9 am followed by offering Fateha and ‘Ziayarat’ there. After Johr prayers, milad and doa mahfils will be arranged at different mosques in Rangpur city seeking eternal peace for departed soul of Dr Wazed and well-being of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul and their other family members.

A memorial discussion on Dr Wazed will be arranged at Raja Ram Mohan Club auditorium in the city at 5 pm with DWSS President Professor Dr Hamidul Haque Khandker in the chair.

Members of advisory committee of DWSS Monwar Hossain, Professor Shafikur Rahman Khan Anju and Professor Maloy Kishore Bhattacharya, Md. Khalil Mandal and AKM Mozammel Haque will take part in the discussion.

“The discussion will be followed by an Iftar party at the same venue,” Jahangir added.

The district and city units of Awami League (AL) will arrange milad mahfil and memorial discussion on the life and works of Dr Wazed at district AL office with Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed in the chair, local AL sources said.

Dr Wazed Foundation, Begum Rokeya University and family of Dr Wazed will observe his death anniversary through day-long programmes at Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj and other venues in Rangpur city on May 9 next.