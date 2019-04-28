Smith wins Warner battle with stunning IPL catch

JAIPUR, India, April 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australia’s Steve Smith took a
stunning catch to dismiss international compatriot David Warner in the Indian
Premier League and help his side Rajasthan Royals stay in the race for the
play-offs.
Warner, ruling IPL’s batting chart with 611 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad,
mistimed a hit over mid-off as Smith ran back and dived full length to his
right to hold on to the ball.
The effort from Smith off paceman Oshane Thomas cut short Warner’s innings
on 37 as Hyderabad managed 160-8, a total Rajasthan chased down with five
balls to spare in Jaipur.
“Just landed on the elbow. Hopefully it’s okay. I’ll know more when I take
the tape off,” Smith, who had his elbow operated in January, said after his
team’s seven-wicket win.
“But it was a good end to our home season,” added Smith, who leaves the IPL
after his team’s next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday to
be with Australia ahead of the World Cup.
Both Smith and Warner returned to the Twenty20 tournament after missing the
previous edition over a ball-tampering scandal. The disgraced duo served a
one-year ban from club and international cricket that ended last month.
Smith took over the Rajasthan captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane midway into the
tournament despite the Australian being barred from leading the national
team.
The move proved successful for the 2008 champions whose sudden resurgence
after a bad start this season finds them in sixth place and still fighting to
be in the final four.
“We’re playing together as a group and winning those key moments. At the
start we weren’t doing it,” said Smith, who also scored 22 with the bat.
“We’ve had a lot of close games and fortunately in the last few we’ve been
able to get over the line. For us it’s just about going on winning and then
we’ll see what happens.”
Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson with his unbeaten 48 and paceman Jaydev
Unadkat, who returned bowling figures of 2-26, played pivotal roles in their
team’s win.
Rajasthan’s victory also helped table-toppers Chennai Super Kings become
the first team to qualify for the play-offs with 16 points in 12 games.
Defending champions Chennai led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost their previous
match to Mumbai Indians but have registered eight wins.
The world’s most popular T20 tournament ends on May 12 and many of the
league’s foreign stars are returning home to prepare for the 50-over
showpiece event starting May 30.