2-day innovation showcasing fair ends in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 28, 2019 (BSS)- A two-day ‘Innovation Showcasing-2019’

ended at Rajshahi College auditorium here yesterday afternoon with the main

call of making the existing public services easier for welfare of the

service-receiving public in general.

Ministry of Public Administration and Commissioner Office of Rajshahi

division jointly organised the divisional level event projecting and

displaying most of the public service related innovations and ideas.

More than 35 district and upazila level offices and institutions from all

eight districts under the division showcased various information and

documents related to public service delivery and necessary process of getting

those easily after the best uses of information and communication

technologies in 30 stalls.

Chairman of Land Appeal Board Abdul Hannan and Principal of Rajshahi

College Professor Habibur Rahman addressed the closing ceremony as chief and

special guests respectively with Additional Divisional Commissioner Zakir

Hossain in the chair.

In his remarks, Abdul Hannan attributed that the country has been

advancing towards development quickly as a result of easing the public

services.

He also urged upon all officials and staffs concerned to reach the

services to doorstep of the grassroots population located in remote and hard-

to-reach areas after the best uses of ICT and innovations.

Hannan said all the service-delivery officials and staffs should be more

responsive and dynamic so that the public in general can derive total

benefits of the public services.

He said Bangladesh is now talking about Digital Bangladesh under the

visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the premier has

taken the county’s IT sector to a new height.

On the occasion, three of the participating institutions were awarded as

recognition of their appreciable projection of new idea related to easing

public services.