Laos move semi-final as group top

DHAKA, April 27,2019 (BSS)- Tournament favorite Laos U-19 women’s football team moved to the semi-final with group A champions in the Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup Football tournament beating Tajikistan by 6-0 goals in the sixth match of the tournament held on Saturday at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

Laos will now play the second group B runners-up Kyrgyzstan in the first semi-final scheduled to be held on Monday while Bangladesh will play against group A runners-up Mongolia in the second semifinal on Tuesday (April 30).

Both the semi-finals will be held at the same venue at 6 pm.

The final of the tournament slated on May 4.

In the one-sided affairs Laos dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Tajikistan were totally off -colored and failed to create any real scoring chance.

Laos earlier crushed Mongolia by 5-0 goals in their group opening match.

