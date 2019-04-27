Signal 2 at maritime ports as storm ‘Fani’ intensifies

DHAKA, April 27, 2019 (BSS) – The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number two (Rpt) two instead lowering distant cautionary signal number one as a cyclonic storm “Fani” over south bay.

“The deep depression over equatorial Indian ocean and adjoining South bay moved northwards further, intensified into a cyclonic storm “Fani” over south bay and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean,” a met office bulletin said here tonight.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a Northwesterly direction towards Andhra coast of India, it added.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls while sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to proceed with caution till further notice.