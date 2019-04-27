Maizbhandar darbar denounces Sri Lanka terror attack

DHAKA, April 27, 2019 (BSS) – Islamic spiritual hub of Maizbhandar Darbar

today denounced the recent terror attack in Sri Lanka and asked the global

community to uphold the principle of interfaith harmony as it staged a human

chain protest in the capital.

“Islam sharply disapproves killing of innocent people in the name of

religion, no other religion supports such militant acts either,” incumbent

leader of the hub Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari told the protest.

He called for a consorted worldwide action plan for preventing militancy

and urged the global community to uphold the principle of interfaith harmony

saying the followers of different faiths now were found to be carrying out

terrorist activities as well.

He said all the recent terrorist acts warrant the review of historic role

of Sufi saints in preaching interfaith harmony and peace adding “the spread

of Sufi ideals now appeared very crucial”.

“Sufi philosophy aims to establish peace, humanity and harmony . . . so

this is the means to get rid of the curse of militancy,” Ahmed said.

Scores of people formed the human chain organized by Anjuman-e-Rahmania

Maizbhandari on behalf of the spiritual hub.