Farhad for infrastructural development to ensure quality education

MEHERPUR, April 27, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain today said the government has attached priority to the construction of necessary infrastructure for ensuring quality of education.

“Infrastructural development at the educational institutions will play a key role in improving standard of education,” he made the comment while unveiling the foundation stone of academic building at Mohajanpur High School in the district.

Officials of local administration and different other organizations, among others, addressed the function with acting deputy commissioner Toufiqur Rahman in the chair.

The state minister said despite a number of challenges, Bangladesh has some remarkable and praiseworthy achievements in the education sector. “Distribution of free textbooks among the students of primary and secondary levels, increased enrolment rate and eradicating gender inequality in primary and secondary education have already been acknowledged in different international forums,” he added.

The Education Ministry sources said the construction works of nearly 33,000 buildings are underway to remove infrastructural problems at the educational institutions.