BFRI’s artificial crablets production method brings boon for farmers

KHULNA, April 27, 2019 (BSS) – A method developed by Bangladesh Fisheries
Research Institute (BFRI) scientists for crablets production artificially in
the hatchery has generated hopes among farmers to boost up its commercial
production.
The invention of BFRI scientists would end the dependence on natural
sources for production of a young crab, opening up the way of its commercial
production in the hatchery, said chief of the research team Dr. Latiful
Islam.
Dr Islam and his colleague Mamun Siddiqui got the preliminary success of
this research in 2015 in their Paikgacha Research Centre. But their venture
went slow in lack of modern hatchery and management.
But in June 2018, they got a modern and high quality hatchery at a cost of
Taka 1.18 crore infusing momentum into the research process. In April this
year the team finally became successful in their research.
Crabs are the second highest exported non-traditional aquatic item of
Bangladesh after shrimp, Dr Islam said, adding that now the country mostly
exports two varieties of crabs to different Asian and European countries
including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Korea and China.
Shila variety of crab is available in everywhere in the coastal region of
Bangladesh which is very delicious and rich in nutritional value. Fishing of
this particular type of crab is on rise due to its high demand and value in
the international markets.
A Shila Crab can become two kilograms in weight, but those of 200 grams to
500 grams have maximum demand in the market. Cultivation and fattening of
such crabs began in Bangladesh in eighties.
Now both production and fattening process of the crabs are being done
completely in natural ways as crabs are being widely produced and fattened in
water bodies, ponds and cages.
Cultivation of crabs has gained popularity in costal areas and many farmers
are also cultivating crabs of soft shell. For maximum profit, the farmers are
indiscriminately collecting gravid crabs and fries without considering its
sequence.
Moreover, global warming, sea level rise and salinity are posing serious
affect to natural breeding of all aquatic species including crabs.
Under the circumstances, the scientists of BFRI launched the research
program for artificial production of crabs to make its production and market
sustainable.
Director General of BFRI Dr Yahia Mahmud said the success in producing
crablets in hatchery would reduce pressure on natural sources and boost up
commercial production of crabs.