DHAKA, April 27, 2019 (BSS) – A doa and milad mahfil for eternal peace of Zayan Chowdhury, the grandson of Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, will be held today.

The doa and milad mahfil will be held at Banani Chairman Bari ground in the city after Asr prayer, said a press release.

Zayan was killed in the deadly blasts in Sri Lanka.