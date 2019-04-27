US economy surges at the start of 2019

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The US economy got off to a roaring

start in 2019, breezing past President Donald Trump’s extended government

shutdown and wiping away fears of a slowdown in growth, at least for now, the

government reported Friday.

The unexpected surge was welcome news for Trump, whose record five-week

shutdown of the federal government rattled the economy in December and

January as he battled with Democrats over funding for a border wall.

It was the hottest first-quarter performance in four years, but the growth

estimate will be revised in May and June as more data come in.

And the rosy numbers nevertheless came with important signs of weakness:

the data were lifted by a decline in imports and a buildup in business

inventories.

GDP expanded at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in the January-March period,

leap-frogging economists’ expectations and surpassing the 2.2 percent growth

in the final quarter of 2018, the Commerce Department said it its initial

estimate.

Trump reveled in the good news.

“Just out: Real GDP for First Quarter grew 3.2% at an annual rate. This is

far above expectations or projections,” Trump said on Twitter.

And he told reporters earlier the US is outstripping other countries.

“We’re number-one economy right now in the world and it’s not even close.”

However, economists warn that some of the factors that contributed to

growth in the early part of the year will become a drag in the coming months.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, called the report a “head

fake.”

“This is one of the weakest 3% growth quarters I have ever seen,” she said

in a research note. “Underlying momentum in the domestic economy was

particularly weak.”

The report said growth was driven by a bump in spending by state and local

governments, faster inventory building by companies and some recovery in home

sales.

And the expansion could have been even stronger without the government

shutdown because dip in spending by government workers likely shaved 0.3

percentage points off growth in the quarter, according to the report.

But Swonk said the economy now will have to “deplete inventories that have

been built up for the better part of a year. Our forecast holds for a

slowdown in 2019.”

– Fewer SUVs, fewer vacations –

The White House consistently has rejected concerns the economy is slowing,

amid signs of declining retail sales and manufacturing, and has remained

steadfast in its predictions that the boost from tax cuts would continue to

drive growth. But even so has repeatedly called on the Federal Reserve to cut

interest rates to help spur the economy.

As the broad field of Democratic presidential candidates begin honing

their messages ahead of next year’s elections, resilient US growth could

offer Trump some protection from criticism of his economic stewardship.

But there are signs for concern in the data.

Consumer spending slowed sharply from the final quarter of 2018, weighed

down by a 5.3 percent drop in purchases of durable goods like light trucks,

electronics and metals — the biggest tumble in more than nine years.

Corporate investments — a principal White House argument in favor of the

2017 tax cuts — slowed as well, with firms buying less agricultural

machinery amid a protracted trade war with China and less office furniture.

In addition, the government shutdown immobilized major federal services on

which much of the economy depended, such as oil drilling permits, food

inspection and ice-breaking at commercial ports.

As a result, spending by the federal government was unchanged but state

and local government outlays rose 3.9 percent, the largest increase in three

years, as states and cities spent more on building highways and streets.

Imports, which subtract from GDP growth, also fell by the largest amount

in almost 10 years, as Americans bought fewer foreign cars and took fewer

vacations.

“Today’s GDP release is a spot-on example of when ‘better-than-expected’

is actually worse than expected, or at least as bad as you thought all

along,” said Chris Low of FTN Financial.

He and other economists pointed to a measure that strips out some of the

more changeable elements — real private domestic sales — which “was the

weakest in three years at just 1.3 percent.”

Wall Street was lifted by the news, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising to

record finishes amid mostly positive corporate results.