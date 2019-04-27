Sharma stars as Mumbai hand Dhoni-less Chennai rare home loss

CHENNAI, India, April 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Mumbai Indians captain Rohit
Sharma hit his first IPL half century of the season Friday as his side
inflicted a rare home defeat on champions Chennai Super Kings.
Without inspirational captain M.S. Dhoni and key all rounder Ravindra
Jadeja missing through illness, the Super Kings were never in the chase for
Mumbai’s 155-4.
Big-hitting Australian Shane Watson was out attempting a half-volley just
five balls into the innings and Chennai crashed to 109 all out giving their
foes a 46-run win. It was Chennai’s first defeat at their Chepauk stadium
since May 2015 when Mumbai also came out on top.
Victory would have made the three-time champions the first side to qualify
for the playoffs but Mumbai held up that charge.
Sharma hit 67 off 48 balls to anchor his side’s innings, while veteran Sri
Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga took 4-37 off less than four overs.
Spinner Krunal Pandya also bowled brilliantly for his two wickets for seven
runs off three overs.
“We had to scrap for every run and every wicket, you can’t ask for much
more,” said Sharma after the game.
Sharma said Dhoni’s illness had been a “massive boost” for his side.
“His presence does a lot for their team. When you don’t have Dhoni when
they’re chasing the score, then it becomes difficult for them.”
Mumbai, after a poor start to the season, are now second in the table and
like Chennai need just one win from three games to book a place in the
playoffs.