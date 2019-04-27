Fifteen dead as Sri Lanka forces raid jihadist hideout

COLOMBO, April 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Fifteen people including six children

have died during a Sri Lankan security forces operation in the aftermath of

the Easter attacks, as three cornered suicide bombers blew themselves up and

others were shot dead, police said Saturday.

The three men set off explosives, also killing three women and six children

inside what was believed to a jihadist safe house near the eastern town of

Kalmunai on Friday night.

“Three other men, also believed to be suicide bombers, were found dead

outside the house,” police said in a statement, adding that they had been

shot.

Police backed by troops exchanged fire with those inside the house for over

an hour, a military official said, adding that the bodies were recovered

early Saturday following a search operation.

Security forces have stepped up their searches for extremists after the

Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the suicide attacks on three

churches and three luxury hotels, which killed least 253 people and wounded

hundreds more.

The joint operation between the police and the army was carried out

following a tip-off that those responsible were holed up in a built-up area

of Kalmunai, 370 kilometres (230 miles) east of the capital.

There were no casualties among the security forces, the police said.

The government has admitted major intelligence lapses, although Prime

Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he was unaware of any warnings ahead of

the attacks, in a sign of the rift between him and President Maithripala

Sirisena.

“If we had any inkling, and we had not taken action, I would have handed in

my resignation immediately,” he told the BBC.

“But what do you do when you are out of the loop?”

Wickremesinghe tried to sack Sirisena last year, and experts believe the

feud could have played a part in Sri Lanka’s failure to act on intelligence

warnings given weeks before the attacks.

– Studio raided –

Friday’s clashes came hours after the security forces raided a nearby

location where they believe Islamist radicals recorded a video pledge to

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before carrying out the Easter

bombings.

Police said they found an IS flag and uniforms similar to those worn by the

eight fighters for the video before they launched the attacks. IS released

the video two days after the attacks.

The head of a local extremist group, Zahran Hashim, who appeared in the

video, was killed at one of the Colombo hotels targeted, the Shangri-La. He

was accompanied by a second bomber identified as Ilham Ibrahim.

Authorities had been desperately searching for Hashim after naming his

group, National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), as the perpetrators of the attack,

but announced Friday he had been killed in the hotel bombing.

DNA tests are being done on a severed head to conclusively establish that

it is Hashim’s, officials said.

– Radicals hunted –

The government is on the defensive over its failure to heed a foreign

intelligence warning that NTJ was planning suicide bombings on churches.

Police chief Pujith Jayasundara became the second top official to resign

over the blunders Friday, after top defence ministry official Hemasiri

Fernando also stepped down.

Sri Lanka’s Catholic leader, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of

Colombo, has said he felt “betrayed” by the government’s failure to act on

the warnings.

Wickremesinghe apologised on Friday.

“We take collective responsibility and apologise to our fellow citizens for

our failure to protect victims of these tragic events,” the PM wrote on

Twitter.

The military have poured troops onto the streets to back up police as they

search for suspects using newly granted powers under a state of emergency.

At least 94 people are in custody, including a man believed to be the

father of two of the bombers. Police said another 20 people were detained

overnight.

“We now have info that there are about 140 people in Sri Lanka linked to

the Islamic State. We can and we will eradicate all of them very soon,”

Sirisena said Friday, announcing new legislation to ban extremist groups.

– Tourism hit –

Dozens of foreigners died in the attacks and the government has said it

expects the number of overseas tourists to fall by 30 percent this year, at a

cost of $1.5 billion in revenues.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said the island — which depends on

tourism as a cornerstone of its economy — could take up to two years to

fully recover.

The US State Department on Friday escalated its travel warning for Sri

Lanka and ordered the departure of all school-age family members of US

government employees.

Terrorists “may attack with little or no warning”, it said in a statement

that advised citizens to reconsider travelling to the island.

Several nations including Israel, Australia and Britain have already warned

their citizens against visiting Sri Lanka in the wake of the attacks.