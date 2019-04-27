Two Koreas mark Moon-Kim summit anniversary with different tones

SEOUL, April 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – North and South Korea Saturday struck

different notes as they marked the first anniversary of a summit between

their leaders that fuelled a whirlwind of diplomacy which has died down amid

deadlock over Pyongyang’s denuclearisation.

Kim Jong Un and President Moon Jae-in held their first meeting on April 27

last year in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula amid a rapid

diplomatic thaw, paving the way for a historic summit between Kim and US

President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

But one year later, little progress has been made on North Korea’s nuclear

weapons, with Pyongyang and Washington deadlocked since a second summit

between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February broke down without a deal.

Moon, who brokered the first meeting between the two mercurial leaders, has

tried to salvage the diplomacy although the North has remained largely

unresponsive.

Since Hanoi, the North has not attended any of the weekly meetings of the

heads of their joint liaison office in Kaesong, and has not taken part in

other joint projects.

North Korea did not respond to the South’s invitation this week for a

ceremony later Saturday at Panmunjom — where Moon and Kim exchanged warm

smiles and hugs — to commemorate their landmark meeting last year.

Instead, the North’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the

Country, which handles inter-Korean relations, urged Seoul Saturday to take

“more active measures” to improve ties.

The Kim-Moon summit a year ago had restarted the “ticking of the

reunification clock”, it said, but the US was pressuring Seoul to lock steps

in their approach towards the nuclear-armed North.

“A grave situation is being created that may see a return to the past of

reaching catastrophe in the thickening dangers of war,” it said in a lengthy

statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

– ‘Dream and reality’ –

Moon and Kim met three times last year — including a second impromptu

encounter after Trump threatened to cancel the Singapore summit just weeks

before it was due.

But exchanges between Seoul and Pyongyang have significantly decreased

since the failure to reach agreement in Hanoi.

A commentary carried by the South’s conservative Dong-A Ilbo newspaper

Saturday noted that inter-Korean relations have returned to the “old pattern”

where Seoul unilaterally tries to engage Pyongyang despite being repeatedly

snubbed by its neighbour.

“A year ago, the North Korean leader appeared to listen attentively to the

words of President Moon on the footbridge (at Panmunjom), but now he is

blatantly ignoring the South,” the paper said.

“The celebration event held only by South Korea today presents both dream

and reality of the first anniversary,” it added.

Kim slammed the South in a speech to his country’s rubber stamp legislature

earlier this month, saying it should not “pose as a meddlesome ‘mediator’ and

‘facilitator'” between the US and the North.

At his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, Kim

accused the US of acting in “bad faith” in Hanoi and warned the situation

“may return to its original state”.