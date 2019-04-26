Bangladesh beat Kyrgyzstan 2-1 to emerge group top

DHAKA, April 26, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh U-19 women’s football team emerged group B champions in the Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup Football beating Kyrgyzstan by 2-1 goals in their second and final group match held on Friday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

Bangladesh took 1-0 lead at the breather.

With this victory, Bangladesh secured six points from with two successive victories from two matches while Kyrgyzstan, which finished group B runners-up, retained their previous credit of three points playing the same number of outings.

In the day’s match, Sanjida Akter gave Bangladesh a deserving lead in the very first minute with a shot from close range after Krishna Rani Sarkar’s attempt fisted by Kyrgyzstan goalie came to her way (1-0).

After the resumption, Bangladesh were more organized launching series of attacks and got the reward as Krishna Rani Sarkar doubled the lead in the 60th minute with a brilliant header from inside the D box off a through pass from Sanjida Akter (2-0).

Kyrgyzstan reduced the margin in the 68th minute of the match (2-1).

Bangladesh dominated the entire proceeding, especially in the second half, but lack of proper finishing the failed to increase the goal margin. The girls in red and green also missed some real scoring chances during the proceedings.

Kyrgyzstan goalie was also superb under the bar during the match foiling several scoring chances created by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will play the second semifinal against group A runners-up team scheduled to be held on Tuesday (April 30) at the same venue.

Both Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan have already confirmed their last four spot after another group B team United Arab Emirates (UAE) made exit from the tournament race after losing both their group matches.

The girls in red and green made an auspicious start in the tournament as they blanked UAE by 2-0 goals in their group opening match.

On the other hand, Kyrgyzstan also made a good start as they beat UAE by 2-1 goals in their group B opening match to confirm their semifinal spot.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be held on April 29 and 30 while the final is salted on May 4.

Saturday’s match: Laos vs Tajikistan at 8.30 pm at BNS.