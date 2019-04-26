View-exchange held to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

DHAKA, April 26, 2019 (BSS) – A view exchange meeting for chalking out elaborate programmes on the occasion of celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mujib Year-2020, was held here today.

Bangabandhu Parishad organized the meeting at its Kalabagan central office with its General Secretary Dr SA Maleque in the meeting.

Publications of books on Bangabandhu, meetings, seminars and cultural functions will dominate the programmes for celebrating the event.

The meeting also decided to form a national committee and different sub-committee comprising noted intellectuals, academicians and leaders of the Bangabandhu Parishad to make the programmes a success.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the Dhaka University Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr M Kamal Uddin Ahmed, ASA University Vice-Chancellor Dr Dalem Chandra Bharman, former-Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Dr Nim Chandra Bhowmik, Kushitia Islamic University Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr M Shahinur Rahman, journalists Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and Ajit Kumar Sarker and former Dhaka University Pharmacy Faculty Dean Professor ABM Faruque spoke at the meeting while Bangabandhu Parishad central leader Matiur Rahman Laltu moderated it.