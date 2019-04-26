Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 1

DHAKA, April 26, 2019 (BSS) – Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number one as a well-marked low over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining South Bay intensified into a deep depression.

“The low is likely to intensify further and move towards a northwesterly direction… Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 kms of the depression centre is about 40 kph rising to 50 kph in gusts or squalls,” a met office press release said this afternoon.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.