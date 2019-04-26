Bus driver sent to jail over deaths in Matsya Bhaban area

DHAKA, April 26, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court here today sent a driver of Swadhin Paribahan bus that was involved in a recent road accident in capital’s Matsya Bhaban area causing deaths to two persons, to jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury sent Md Nazrul Islam, 43, to jail as police produced him before court after the completion of his one day remand. Earlier on April 24, the court placed Nazrul on one day remand.

Two people were killed and two others injured as two buses, including the one from Swadhin Paribahan, collided with a couple of private cars one after another in Matsya Bhaban area on April 23.