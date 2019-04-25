Road accident kills pvt varsity student in city

DHAKA, April 25, 2019 (BSS) – A student of private-run BRAC University was killed and a motorcyclist wounded in a road accident in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area here this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fahmida Haque Labanya, 21, a third year student of Computer Science and Engineering Department of the university.

Sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station Nurul Islam told BSS that Labanya was going to her university by motor-cycle of a ride-sharing app around 12.15pm from her Shyamali residence.

A covered-van hit the motorcycle in front of National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area, leaving Labanya and biker Sumon wounded.

She was rushed to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared her dead. Suman was also taken the hospital and he left the hospital after receiving first-aid.

Labanya’s body was kept at the hospital’s morgue for post-mortem.