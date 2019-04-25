Laos blow Mongolia away 5-0 in Bangamata U-19 Women’s Gold Cup

DHAKA, April 25, 2019 (BSS)- Laos U-19 women’s football team got off to a flying start in the Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup crushing Mongolia by 5-0 goals in their group A fixture held on Thursday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

With this day’s win, Laos not only goes top of the table with a healthy goal difference but also brighten their chance to move in the knock out stage after Mongolia left Tajikistan a mountain to climb beating them by 3-0 goals in their group opening match.

Tajikistan must have to win their second and last group match with a better goal difference against Laos to stay in the tournament.

In the day’s match, midfielder PE and forward Aphatsala Chanhthala Vongxay struck twice each in the 2nd and 50th minutes and 13 and 32 minutes respectively while defender Saysamone Inthaphone complited the winners tally scoring the fifth goal for Laos in the 82nd minute of the match.

Following an impressive 3-0 goal victory over Tajikistan, Mongolia were totally off colored on the day and failed to put any pressure against Laos.

Laos will play their next group match against Tajikistan on Saturday (April 27) at the same venue.

Friday’s match: Bangladesh vs Kyrgyzstan at BNS at 6 pm.