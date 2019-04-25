Razzaque for inventing country-friendly agricultural machineries

DHAKA, April 25, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque today urged the scientists to invent the country-friendly agricultural machineries to build a modern and technology-based agriculture sector for becoming a developed country by 2041.

“If our entrepreneurs come forward, it will be possible to produce light and medium range agricultural machineries like power-tillers, engines, transplanters and small-sized combine harvesters in the country,” he told a seminar marking a three-day National Agricultural Machinery Fair on the premises of Krishibid Institution here.

The minister urged the entrepreneurs and businessmen to invest in developing agricultural machineries.

Razzaque underscored the need for mechanization of agriculture for making it commercialized and a profitable sector.

There is no alternative to make the agriculture a profitable sector through reducing production cost with the utilization of modern machineries and technologies to become a developed country by 2041, he added.

Putting maximum emphasis on agriculture, he said, the government has been providing subsidy for the expansion of mechanization in agriculture sector and this subsidy will be further increased in the coming days.

“Development of agriculture is largely dependent on reaching newly invented technologies and knowledge in agriculture to the farmers at grassroots,” he added.

Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman attended the seminar as the special guest while Professor of Farm Power and Machinery Department at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) Dr Md Manjurul Alam presented the keynote paper on the occasion. Emeritus Professor of BAU Dr MA Sattar Mandal discussed on the keynote paper.

Some eight government and 21 private institutions are taking part in the three-day fair that was inaugurated today.