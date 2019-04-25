Bangladesh sees new record in power generation

DHAKA, April 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh has reached a new height in

power generation as 12,057 megawatt (MW) electricity was produced on

Wednesday, which was the highest power generation in the country’s history.

“The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina generated 12,057 MW electricity last night (Wednesday)….with

production, the total power generation capacity of the country has reached

21,282 MW,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul

Hamid told BSS here today.

“We have the capacity to generate more electricity against the demand of

consumers and the government is firmly committed to supply uninterrupted

electricity to every household by 2021,” he added.

According to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), on September 19

last year, the maximum production of electricity was 11,623 MW, on July 7,

the country’s electricity production crossed the milestone of 11,000 MW for

the first time. The record of production 11,059 MW was made on that day.

The state minister said the government is planning to increase the

country’s power generation capacity to 24,000MW by 2021, aiming to supply

uninterrupted electricity to all the consumers.

Mentioning that the Awami League-led government has paved the way for

private investment in the power sector, Nasrul said Bangladesh has a master

plan to generate 60,000MW of electricity by 2041.

He said the government has achieved incredible success in increasing

power generation capacity to make the country self-reliant on electricity and

reach power to every house across the country.

“The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is

working restlessly to ensure smooth supply of electricity in affordable price

for all the people of the country …. We are working for supplying

uninterrupted power to all,” Nasrul said.

The ministry’s information said 53 power stations with a generation

capacity of 13,266 MW will be commissioned from 2020 to 2026. Presently, 93

percent people of the country have their access to electricity usage.

The government augmented generation of power, expanded transmission

lines, distribution lines and improved capacity of other sectors to further

raise the economic growth up to Bangladesh’s becoming a middle income country

by 2021, he added.