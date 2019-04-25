Bangladesh sees new record in power generation

DHAKA, April 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh has reached a new height in
power generation as 12,057 megawatt (MW) electricity was produced on
Wednesday, which was the highest power generation in the country’s history.
“The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina generated 12,057 MW electricity last night (Wednesday)….with
production, the total power generation capacity of the country has reached
21,282 MW,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul
Hamid told BSS here today.
“We have the capacity to generate more electricity against the demand of
consumers and the government is firmly committed to supply uninterrupted
electricity to every household by 2021,” he added.
According to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), on September 19
last year, the maximum production of electricity was 11,623 MW, on July 7,
the country’s electricity production crossed the milestone of 11,000 MW for
the first time. The record of production 11,059 MW was made on that day.
The state minister said the government is planning to increase the
country’s power generation capacity to 24,000MW by 2021, aiming to supply
uninterrupted electricity to all the consumers.
Mentioning that the Awami League-led government has paved the way for
private investment in the power sector, Nasrul said Bangladesh has a master
plan to generate 60,000MW of electricity by 2041.
He said the government has achieved incredible success in increasing
power generation capacity to make the country self-reliant on electricity and
reach power to every house across the country.
“The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is
working restlessly to ensure smooth supply of electricity in affordable price
for all the people of the country …. We are working for supplying
uninterrupted power to all,” Nasrul said.
The ministry’s information said 53 power stations with a generation
capacity of 13,266 MW will be commissioned from 2020 to 2026. Presently, 93
percent people of the country have their access to electricity usage.
The government augmented generation of power, expanded transmission
lines, distribution lines and improved capacity of other sectors to further
raise the economic growth up to Bangladesh’s becoming a middle income country
by 2021, he added.