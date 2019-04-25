Tourism Industrial Park to build in Sandwip Island

CHATTOGRAM, April 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Small Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has planned to develop Tourism Industrial Park in the Island upazila Sandwip in Chattogram.

BSCIC is planning to develop Tourism Park at Musapur union of the upazila over 100 acres of land.

Besides, over 25 acres land will be developed for Salt Industry and 10 acres for Tourism recreation spots.

Delwar Hossain, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Chattogram told BSS that BSCIC has asked the district administration about the lands information including Khas and private owned lands for development of Industrial park in the said area.

He said the demand order (DO) letter to the concerned Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and AC land has already been issued by the district administration for sending total information of these char lands.

He said Chairman of BSCIC Mosharraf Hasan has sent DO letter to DC Chattogram in connection with this proposed Industrial Park.

BSCIC chairman in his letter asked concerned District administration to send land records, survey sheet, mouza rate, class of lands for acquisition of the lands.

He further said with the vision-2041 of present government plan to build Bangladesh into a developed country, a number economic zones and Industrial parks will be developed across the country with aims to increase the GDP of the country.

Meanwhile , BSCIC has initiated to develop Salt industry over 25 acres of land beside the Tourism park and in the meantime, District administration has been asked to acquire the lands for the salt industry as quickly as possible.

Besides, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation has taken a plan for tourism based hotels and motel spots over 10 acres of land.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority has proposed to build up a Economic zone in the island upazila.

Three government agencies have chalked out separate plans for the park and government will formulate total plans of the proposed Tourism Industrial Park in coordination of these three government bodies.