4.78 lakh metric tonnes wheat produced in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, April 25, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers have produced around 4.78 lakh

metric tonnes of wheat during the recent harvesting season of the cereal crop

in all eight districts under Rajshahi division.

Quoting the field level reports Dev Dulal Dhali, Additional Director of

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said most of the farmers have

become satisfied with this season’s wheat yield as they cultivated high

yielding varieties developed by Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute

(BARI).

He said the developed varieties particularly the BARI GOM 28, 30, 32 and

33 are not only resistant to many threats and menaces like drought, blast

like disease and weed but also high yielding. So, the varieties have become

popular among the farmers.

After taking advantages and opportunities given by the DAE and BARI the

farmers are seen increasing the acreage of wheat farming as its demand is

gradually mounting with rising of population.

Agriculturist Dhali says DAE had set a target of producing 4.39 lakh

metric tons of wheat from 1.33 lakh hectares of land. But, amazingly the

farmers brought more than 1.37 lakh hectares of land under the cereal crop

farming that yielded 4.78 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which is 38,299 metric

tonnes higher than the production target.

Arshad Ali, 52, a farmer of Baduria village under Charghat upazila, has

brought 10 bigha of land under wheat farming this year. He got 18 mounds

yield per bigha on an average.

Side by side with his own farming he provides power tiller operated

machinery services to more than 250 farmers for wheat farming on 400 bigha of

lands and earned Taka 500 from per bigha of land as service charge.

Talking to BSS Ali said use of machinery in wheat farming is gradually

increasing in the region as it contributes to boosting yield.

Sabbir Ahmed, 38, another farmer of Bijoynagar area under Godagari

upazila, said wheat farming is gradually increasing in the area as it’s a

less-irrigation consuming crop.

Dr Ilias Hossain, principal scientific officer of Regional Wheat and

Maize Research Center, said farmers of the Barind area were found more

confident in wheat farming on more new lands, due to the water-stress

condition, as wheat is a less-water consuming plant.

“We have expanded the developed varieties among the farmers through

training, block demonstration and providing inputs in the region,” he said

adding that BARI GOM 33 is a zinc-fortified breed.

The variety has been developed to meet the necessary requirement of

micronutrient for a human body coupled with ensuring food security. It

contained zinc and protein which will ensure high nutrition and will play a

significant role in prevention of diseases.

Muhammad Musha, retired Chief Scientific Officer of BARI, said wide-

range promotion of the newly innovated variety could help increase wheat

yield.

Wheat plays an important role in ensuring food security as its

consumption is increasing day by day. But, Bangladesh produces hardly 10 lakh

metric tonnes of wheat against the demand of around 40 lakh tonnes annually,

he stated.

Agriculturist Musha, however, said that Rajshahi division contributes 35

percent of the total area and 44 percent of the total production. Not only

that, there are around 50,000 hectares of more rain fed land in the high

Barind area and there has been a bright prospect of bringing the huge land

under wheat cultivation.