Mobile court drive to intensify nationwide during Ramadan: PM

JATIYA SANGSAD BHABAN, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

today said the nationwide mobile court drive will be intensified to check

price hike of essentials and food adulteration during the month of Ramadan.

“The nationwide drive of mobile court will be intensified during the month

of Ramadan aimed at checking the price hike of essentials and stopping food

adulteration,” she said while replying to a supplementary question of

treasury bench lawmaker M Shahiduzzaman Sarker from Naogaon-2 constituency.

She said the drive is now being carried out across the country and will be

continued in the days to come.

“The government usually conducts drive to check food adulteration,” she

said vowing to take stern action against the unscrupulous businessmen

involved in the misdeed.

She called upon the businessmen to make profit by giving people standard

foods, saying that selling adulterated foods to the people during the holy

month of Ramadan is a heinous act.

Referring to her government’s initiatives to bring down the inflation rate

to 5.5 percent from the double digit inflation rate during the BNP-Jamaat

government, she said, “We have successfully brought down the inflation rate

to 5.5 percent which was 10, 11 and even 13 percent while we assumed power in

2009.”

So, the Awami League government is always sincere to check price hike of

essentials and food adulteration to ensure standard foods to the people.

Replying to a tabled question from the lawmaker M Shahiduzzaman Sarker

about the government initiatives to check price hike and ensure safe foods

for the people during the Ramadan, the premier said they have taken a number

of initiatives alongside conducting a nationwide drive of mobile court to

this end.

The government has increased the activities of the TCB (Trading

Corporation of Bangladesh) as part of the market intervention tool to check

price hike of essentials particularly sugar, oil, onion, date, chickpea and

lentil.

The TCB will operate open market sale of the essential thorough 187 mobile

trucks and 2827 dealers, she continued.

Fourteen market monitoring teams have already been formed to monitor the

markets in the Dhaka Metropolitan and task forces have been formed at

district and upazila level across the country to monitor the markets and keep

the price of essential at logical level, she informed.

Besides, a committee was formed at the Commerce Ministry to evaluate the

price hike and give prediction to this respect, she said, adding that the law

enforcers have been asked to keep normal the transportation of goods during

the Ramadan.