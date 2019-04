DHAKA, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – Actor Saleh Ahmed died of old age

complication today at Apollo Hospital in the city this morning.

He was 83.

He breathed his last at the hospital at about 2.33pm. He was suffering

from different old-age complications for a long time.

Saleh Ahmed was born in Sariakandi of Bogura. He started his acting career

through Humayun Ahmed films and dramas from 1991. He had also received

Independence Award for his work.