PM urges UN to play strong role on Rohingya issue

DHAKA, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called

upon the international organisations including the United Nations (UN) to

play a strong role in repatriation of the Rohingya people from Bangladesh.

“Giving shelter to over one million forcibly displaced Rohingyas is a huge

burden for us and how long we will bear the load? They must go back to their

homeland of Myanma’s Rakhaine state,” she said.

The premier added: “So we want you to play a more proactive role in this

regard.”

The prime minister made this remark when United Nations High Commissioner

for Refugees Pilippo Gandhi, UN Under Secretary General (Human Affairs) Mark

Lowcock and Director General of International Organisation for Migration

(IOM) Antonio Vitorino paid a joint courtesy call on her at her Jatiya

Sangsad Office here this evening.

After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

Sheikh Hasina thanked the UN organizations as well as other international

bodies and different countries for extending their support to Bangladesh on

the Rohingya issue.

She said the local people are suffering a lot due to exodus of over one

million Rohingyas into Cox’s Bazar. “Their cultivable land and even local

forest resources are being ruined for the presence of the Rohingyas,” she

said.

Sheikh Hasina warned of exposing the vulnerability of disasters, saying

natural calamity, cyclone and landslide in the hill areas can take place any

time particularly in the coming monsoon for which the Rohingyas may be

affected seriously.

“So, it’s better to shift them from this place, otherwise the risk factors

will be high,” she added.

The premier, however, mentioned that the government is developing an island

named Bhashanchar where more than one lakh Rohingyas will be shifted with

better living and various facilities.

About education of the Rohingya children, the prime minister said the

teachers who entered Bangladesh with them are providing informal education to

the kids.

In reply, the three top UN officials highly appreciated the prime minister

for her humanitarian gesture of giving over one million Rohingyas in

Bangladesh.

Pointing out their visit to Myanmar, they informed the prime minister that they

sought access of the UNDP and UNHCR to Myanmar on the repatriation of

Rohingyas.

“We’re committed to continuing help Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue,

especially providing education for the Rohingya children,” they said.

The UN officials said they held talks and signed agreements with the

Myanmar authorities on the Rohingya repatriation. “But the progress is very

low in this regard,” they remarked.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, PM’s Principal

Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque and UN

Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh Mia Seppo

were present on the occasion.