SANGSAD BHABAN, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – The Jatiya Sangsad today nominated a five-member panel chairman for the second session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury gave this nomination.

The panel chairman members are: Mostafizur Rahman, ABM Fazley Karim Chowdhury, HN Ashiqur Rahman, Fakhrul Imam and Aroma Datta.

They will preside over the session of the House as per the order in the list in case of absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.