Uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan, Nasrul tells JS

SANGSAD BHABAN, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that uninterrupted electricity supply will be ensured across the country during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

“We are trying to not only ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the Tarabi prayers in Ramadan, but also ensure it round the clock in the holy month,” he said while replying to a supplementary question made by treasury bench lawmaker Benajir Ahmed of Dhaka-20 in the house here.

The government is also trying to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during the Ramadan, the state minister added.

Replying to the starred question, Hamid said the government has taken various initiatives to prevent misuse of electricity.

The initiatives include encouraging the people not to use air condition (AC), electric iron and water pump and avoid lighting at shops, shopping malls, residential houses and commercial buildings, awareness campaigns, observance of the National Power Week and organizing power fair.