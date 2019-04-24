Breakout stars of DPL

DHAKA, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – Several young players have made their presence felt in this season’s Dhaka Premier League (DPL), known as the breeding ground for Bangladesh cricket.

The Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) looks at five young players who stood out in this season.

Saif Hassan

Since his Under-19 stint, Saif Hassan has been considered as the future prospect of Bangladesh. And it was not fluke. He lived up to the reputation of Bangladesh’s one of the brightest prospect in this season. The season indeed could be considered as breakout season for him.

Saif Hassan’s 814 runs in 16 matches make him the highest run-getter for any season of the DPL. Playing for Prime Doleshwar Sporting, Saif scored three centuries and four fifties at an impressive average of 62.61, with a top score of 148 not out against Sheikh Jamal.

The 148 not out in many ways considered as one of the best knocks in this DPL as he showed the epitome of elegancy in the 116 ball-148 not out, studded by 10 sweetly timed fours and 11 gigantic sixes. The 20-year old has already been considered as one of the brightest future prospect destined to serve his nation for many years and his quite his performance speak of his true caliber.

Mohammad Naim

Mohammad Naim is known as Naim Sheikh in domestic cricket. The 19-year old cricket has been around the corner for some times now but this DPL was the ground for him to establish him as one of the bright prospects of Bangladesh cricket. He was the opening batsman of Legends of Rupganj who became runners-up in this season.

Naim’s contribution is huge, considering his impact at the top of the batting order. He was second on the run charts with 807 runs, which included three centuries and five fifties. However, his season-best score of 136 against Prime Bank in the last round could not make Rupganj champions. But that couldn’t take the gloss off from Naim. The youngster struck three centuries and five half-centuries in the league.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Nazmul Hossain Shanto has already played two Tests and three ODIs for Bangladesh but couldn’t quite cement his place, vastly due to the team combination. But the 20-year old continued performing in domestic and aged level cricket. He is the horse of long race’-Mashrafe Bin Mortaza commented once. And rightly he deserves it. An opening batsman of Abahani Limited, Shanto topped the batting chart with staggering 749 runs that finish it off came at the average of 57.61 in the last year.

This year he couldn’t top the chart but made it in top 10 with 542 runs at an average of 38.71. He struck five half-centuries. Considering his talent, it was not worthy performance but still such a talented player he is that he maintains top gear still, making 500 plus runs in consecutive two seasons.

Hasan Murad

While Bangladesh is believed to be a breeding ground for slow left-arm spinner, Hasan Murad is the new addition. The BKSP player Murad was almost little known in the cricket fraternity but at the end of the season, he remains one of the findings stars in bowling. While the DPL’s bowling chart was led by the seasoned domestic performers, Murad carved his own niche by claiming 22 wickets in 13 matches even though his team was relegated.

But his performance surely would force some of the big teams to include him in the next season. At the age of 17, he showed the capability to baffle the batsmen with his wily spin that hardly anyone could do at this stage.

Roibul Haque

His team Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity was also relegated to the first division cricket but Robiul Haque caught the attention with his raw pace. The fast bowler snapped up 22 wickets in 11 matches with two five-wicket haul. His five wicket burst against Gazi group Cricketers is being considered as one of the best bowling performance in this DPL.

With just 138 runs on the board, Roibul almost won the match for his side. But mighty Gazi Group overcame the scare to win the match by three wickets. He also has a five-for against eventual champions Abahani Limited. Watching his performance, Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had all praise for him.